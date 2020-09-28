Mayor re-elected to third term in landslide despite having died from COVID-19 two weeks ago

DEVESELU, Romania (KETK/NBC) – Romanian villagers re-elected their mayor by a landslide on Sunday, despite the fact that he had died from coronavirus two weeks ago.

Ion Aliman won his third term as mayor of Deveselu, which is a village of roughly 3,000 people in Southern Romania. The vote count showed he won with roughly 64% of the vote.

Aliman was a former Navy officer who would have turned 57 on Monday. He died back on September 17.

Many villagers say they voted for him again because he had done a good job as mayor while he was still alive.

The city’s deputy mayor said that the ballots had already been printed while he was still alive and, per local rules, still had the right to be re-elected. A new election will be held in the future.

A video shared on social media showed dozens of villagers visiting his grave to light candles after voting had ended in local elections nationwide.