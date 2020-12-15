Santa finds out who’s naughty by going undercover in drug bust

LIMA, Peru (KETK/NBC) – They say Santa knows who’s been naughty or nice.

And now in one video, he means business.

Peruvian anti-drug officers dressed as Santa Claus and an elf for a raid on a suspected drug house. They helped arrest an alleged trafficker outside of Lima last week.

Footage released by Peruvian authorities show disguised undercover police smashing down the door of a house and grappling with a man and handcuffing him.

Police arrested the alleged head of the drug gang and four other alleged members. Located inside was cocaine, marijuana, and a gun.

Authorities said the officers were in disguise to add an element of surprise to the raid.

But how much surprise did they really need when Santa’s very first move was busting down the door with a sledgehammer?