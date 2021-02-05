‘Serial Pooper’ investigation in Bullard hits the fan after errant Facebook post

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a “Serial Pooper” in Bullard stunk up the city this past week.

Yes, you read that correctly.

A neighborhood Facebook group made up of Bullard residents recently had a video posted to it, showing a man defecating in someone’s front yard. The incident had been captured on a home security camera.

Comments from Bullard residents flooded social media, demanding answers from local police about how this could happen.

After reviewing many videos with neighbors who live on the street where the alleged “Serial Pooper” had been seen, there was still no information on who the person might be or what his motive might be.

It was then learned that the incident had not happened in Bullard, Texas. Instead, the video was from Bullard, California, nearly 2,000 miles away.

The woman who posted the original video thought she had posted in her neighborhood group for the California city.

“As your Mayor, I am relieved that we do not have this issue in our neighborhood,” Mayor Pam Fredrick posted in the Facebook group.

Bullard, California, is a tiny town in the northern area of the state roughly 40 miles east of Sacramento.