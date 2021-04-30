Texas woman charged with a felony for not returning rented VHS tape in 1999

A selection of movies available on VHS at Video Video on September 16, 2015, in Aurora, Colorado.Anya Semenoff / Denver Post via Getty Images file and NBC News

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – A Texas woman was charged with a felony for not returning a VHP copy of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 1999 — and was unaware of it until last year.

52-year-old Caron McBride, a former Oklahoma resident, did not know of the charge against her until she tried to change her name of getting married in Texas in November of 2020.

“I went to change my driver’s license, during this Covid thing you had to make an appointment, and so, I sent them an email and they sent me an email and they told me… that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did.” Caron McBride in an interview with NBC News

When she called the Cleveland County District Clerk’s office, a woman told her she had been charged with felony embezzlement. McBride said the woman “was even embarrassed to say what it was for.”

She said in an interview with NBC News that she had no knowledge that even had the tape. McBride claimed that it was likely rented by a man she was dating at the time that had two daughters.

In the interview, she said that at the time she was completely uninterested in the series that ran from 1996-2003.

McBride said for years that she was suddenly let go from jobs without an explanation and that this charge finally offers an explanation.

“This is why… because when they ran my criminal background check, all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement.” Caron McBride

The Cleveland County DA’s Office decided to dismiss the case against her. McBride then asked it be completely removed from her record.

The expungement was completed because the video store has since gone out of business, leaving no formal victim in the case.