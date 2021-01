NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK/NBC) – Two base jumpers stunned people at a rooftop bar in downtown Nashville after they leaped from the building Friday night.

The incident was captured on video at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

The two men were wearing parachutes, walked through the crowd to the side of the building, and then jumped.

The video showed them gliding down the street. At least one of the men has been arrested, according to NBC News.