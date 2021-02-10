Wallet lost in Antarctica returned to man more than 50 years later

SAN DIEGO, California (KETK/NBC) – A wallet that seemed to be frozen in time was found and returned to its owner 53 years later.

91-year-old Paul Grisham had a very important job in the 1960s as a weather forecaster. He was stationed in Antarctica and relayed his projections to ships, planes, and work crews in the frozen tundra.

At the end of his tour of duty, Grisham returned home to his young wife and son, but accidentally left behind one thing: his wallet.

It was found by a demolition crew tearing down the quarters where Grisham lived. They saved and returned it to him fully intact.

Grisham said he had totally forgotten that he lost the wallet, but getting it back did bring back memories that are frozen in time.

“It brings back a lot of memories because it was such a unique place to be,” said Grisham.

As cool as it is to get the wallet back, Grisham says it has not inspired a desire to head back to the place he lost it.