WATCH: Amazing video of doggy porch pirate in Texas

Morning After’s Jenny Anchondo and her family were woken early in the morning this weekend by something that has unfortunately become somewhat common – a Ring alert of a package being stolen off their porch. This porch pirate, however, was anything but common.

A white dog appeared to grab the package in his mouth and carry it away.

When Anchondo posted the video on social media, several people chimed in with their opinions on the matter. Some said the video was fake, while others said the dog appeared to be trained to grab packages.

Anchondo did find the package later in a field near the house.

“If he was trained, he’s still in training,” Anchondo said.

She said the box contained makeup and lotions, and thought the smell might have attracted the dog to the package.