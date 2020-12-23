Whataburger donates $16 thousand to East Texas Food Bank, surpassing goal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In their holiday ornament and food drive this year, East Texans helped Whataburger donate over $16 thousand to the East Texas Food Bank.

Customers could buy an ornament for one dollar, or bring in canned goods for a free burger on the last day of the campaign. The initial goal was to raise $7 thousand for the ETFB. By the end of the drive, they raised more than double that amount.

“This is done every year,” East Texas Food Bank Chief Development Officer Donna Spann said. “They do this for us all through the year. They’re always supporting us.”

On Dec. 22, Whataburger gave representatives from the ETFB a check in front of the Whataburger on Troup Highway.

“There are a lot of hungry East Texans in this area, and we couldn’t do what we do without our donors,” Spann said.