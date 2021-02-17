What’s going on? Electric grid managers, weather affect whether you’re in the dark

Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The number of rolling electricity blackouts and length of time of the blackouts people have endured depends to some extent on where one lives.

Although the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) oversees the power grid that covers most of Texas, it does not cover the entire state.

Far northeast East Texas lies in the power grid regulated by Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and a section in deep East Texas lies in the power grid managed by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

SPP’s started rolling blackouts on Monday as part of “emergency procedures to reduce the load on the electric system and prevent wider area outages,” a company statement said.

By Monday afternoon, SPP told its energy providers to stop rolling blackouts.

On Monday morning, MISO directed its electricity providers to begin power outages to prevent a more extensive, prolonged power outage. Since then, MISO told its electric providers there was no need to continue rolling blackout.

ERCOT, however, which cover most of the region, is continuing rolling blackouts.

Dan Woodfin, ERCOT’s senior director of system operations, said during a news conference on Wednesday the blackouts could end by “at least the morning tomorrow.”

Bill Magness, ERCOT’s president, said ERCOT said it is hard to know for sure when outages will end “because of the variables we’ve identified around the resources, the weather.”

Brittney Ford, director of Communication and Member Services at Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, says it can be confusing when an area lies within more than one electrical grid.

Based in San Augustine, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, has customers in both ERCOT and MISO.

Ford said its customers north and west of Nacogdoches in the ERCOT grid have continued experiencing rolling blackouts while most of its customers, which are in the MISO grid, have seen rolling blackouts stop.

She said just because rolling blackouts have ended in some places doesn’t mean that people will stop losing power.

“It’s not that simple,” she said. “Many things affect whether a customer is experiencing an outage.”

More ice and snow will mean customers in Deep East Texas will lose power because of downed lines and other related problems and not because of rolling blackouts.

“The electric power system is very complicated,” Ford said.

“We absolutely understand that customers are frustrated when they are told rolling outages have ended and they continue to be without power,” she said.