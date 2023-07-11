(NEXSTAR) – Some of the MLB’s brightest stars will take the field Tuesday night for the league’s historic exhibition game — rightly named the MLB All-Star Game — at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

It will be the 80th such game, featuring baseball’s best, like Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves shortstop Ronald Acuña Jr., both contenders for the MVP title in their respective leagues.

Winners will walk away with more than just bragging rights, too. Per the MLB’s collective bargaining agreement, they’ll also earn some extra cash.

It’s been 22 years since Seattle last hosted the MLB All-Star Game, an event that’s expected to bring in over $50 million in economic activity for the city, the Seattle Times reports. This is the third time the home of the Mariners is serving as the host after a competitive selection process that began in 2020 when the team and the Seattle Sports Commission entered a hosting bid in 2020, KING reports.

So far, the MLB has announced the host of two future All-Star Games.

Next year’s Midsummer Classic host will be Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home to the Texas Rangers. It’ll be the second time the Lone Star State has hosted the game, and the first time in the Rangers’ new stadium, which opened in 2020.

General view of Citizens Bank Park as the sun sets during a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia in the in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

In 2026, All-Star Week will travel to Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, home to the Phillies. The game will be especially significant, considering it will fall in the midst of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence (which did, of course, occur in Philadelphia). The city has served as the All-Star host four other times, including during the country’s bicentennial in 1976.

As you might have noticed, a host for 2025 has yet to be announced.

Reports surfaced Tuesday ahead of the All-Star Game that multiple cities, including Baltimore, Toronto, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and Atlanta are in the mix for the 2025 game.

Notable among those is Atlanta, which was meant to be the home of All-Star Week 2021. The MLB relocated the All-Star Game and Draft from Atlanta to Denver after restrictive voting laws were passed in Georgia earlier that year.

It’s not yet clear when the league will announce the 2025 host site.

Tuesday’s game starts at 8 p.m. ET.