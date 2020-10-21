Whitehouse ISD community returns to in-person classes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- Students from Whitehouse ISD returned to in-person classes today.

The district first told parents about this change in a letter about two weeks ago, and leaders said 70% of students are “failing to succeed.”

Now students are back in the classroom. Kim Baham, a Whitehouse ISD teacher said in-person classes are critical.

“Teaching is a relationship and having these kids in class where I can look in their face and I can share and discuss is so important.” Baham said.

Superintendent Christopher Moran also said he believes this will help students improve mentally and academically.

Additionally, about 60 students will continue learning online.

According to the district, they have had 40 positive COVID-19 cases during the first seven weeks of school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51