Whitehouse ISD community returns to in-person classes

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- Students from Whitehouse ISD returned to in-person classes today.

The district first told parents about this change in a letter about two weeks ago, and leaders said 70% of students are “failing to succeed.”

Now students are back in the classroom. Kim Baham, a Whitehouse ISD teacher said in-person classes are critical.

“Teaching is a relationship and having these kids in class where I can look in their face and I can share and discuss is so important.” Baham said.

Superintendent Christopher Moran also said he believes this will help students improve mentally and academically.

Additionally, about 60 students will continue learning online.

According to the district, they have had 40 positive COVID-19 cases during the first seven weeks of school.