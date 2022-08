WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins.

According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post.

The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ their vehicles especially at night. Per city officials thieves are taking things, usually guns, from unlocked cars at night.