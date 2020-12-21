Who says Santa always wears red? Longview’s Blue Santa helps kids have Merry Christmas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of children received holiday gifts this year thanks to the Longview PD’s Blue Santa Program.

Last week, Blue Santa partnered with Walmart for two nights allowing children to “shop with a cop” and pick out gifts. Volunteers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Longview Fire Marshal’s Office and Longview Animal Shelter also were on hand to help the excited children.

The non-profit organization sponsored through the police department has been helping bring Christmas to the children in the Longview area for over 10 years, the organization said on Facebook.

This event was hosted at the Walmart at 515 East Loop 281.

Besides giving gifts to children, Blue Santa provided gift cards to Longview police officers thanks to an anonymous donor, the information said.