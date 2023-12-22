HOUSTON (CW39) – December 21 was the first day of Winter! For the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year.

The southern hemisphere simultaneously experiences their longest day of the year as the Earth tilts away from the sun. When speaking of longest and shortest day… we are referencing the length of daylight vs. darkness. Axial tilt is what causes ALL seasons to occur.

Good news! Moving forward we will be inching closer and closer to the spring equinox. This mean longer amounts of daylight from here.