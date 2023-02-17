KSNF/KODE — Many people choose to use the safes in hotel rooms, and if you’ve ever stashed money, passports or other valuables in one, you’ve probably felt some fear that you might check out and forget those important items. One flight attendant has a tip that will ensure that will never happen.

Her name is Esther and while she works for Dutch airline “KLM.” She is also known for her TikTok account which shares helpful travel hacks, including one in particular that Esther calls a “game-changer.” It’s putting a shoe in your hotel room’s safe.

The flight attendant explained, “Worried about forgetting something from your hotel safe? Put your heel or shoe in it and you won’t forget it!” The point being, since you shoes are an essential part of your daily attire, you can’t forget them, so you won’t forget anything else in the safe with it. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a shoe as this trick works with any piece of important attire.

Among other helpful tips in the video about hotel room hacks are using a hanger to keep the curtains fully closed, using a shower cap to cover your shoes so they don’t get the clothes in your suitcase dirty, and more.

To keep up to date with more hacks from Esther you can follow her on TikTok.