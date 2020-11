WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A Wills Point man has died from injuries he suffered when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson and crashed.

Brian David Legend, 58, was on Van Zandt County Road 3502 about 3.5 miles northeast of Wills Point on Oct. 31 when he wrecked on a curve, said information released Monday by the DPS.

Legend was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler where he died on Nov. 8.

The crash remains under investigation. The DPS said he was not wearing a helmet.