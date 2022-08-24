AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Police said Edith Tavera-Camacho, 25, hit Jiaxing Chen, 35, in the 12500 block of the N. I-35 service road and left the scene of the crash with Chen still on the hood of her vehicle. Chen tried to call 911 after being hit.

Tavera-Camacho drove north on the service road before crashing into concrete curbs at the Parmer Lane intersection on Aug. 9. Police responded around 11:58 p.m., APD said.

KXAN has reached out to an attorney connected to Tavera-Camacho. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Chen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died Aug. 19. Tavera-Camacho was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and aggravated assault, police said.

This crash is considered Austin’s 65th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 66 deaths. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 67 fatal crashes resulting in 73 deaths.