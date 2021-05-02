Woman gives birth on Delta flight to Hawaii with help of doctor, 3 NICU nurses

HONOLULU (KHON) — A Delta flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, landed in Honolulu with an unexpected passenger on board after a woman gave birth to a baby boy mid-flight.

Baby Raymond Monga was born April 28 on the Delta Airlines flight.

Fortunately, Dr. Dale Glenn who is a Hawai’i Pacific Health Family Medicine Physician and three NICU nurses from North Kansas City Hospital, Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding, and Mimi Ho, were on the flight. They assisted baby Raymond’s mom, Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga, with delivery.

According to Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham, the pilot and crew followed protocol and alerted them of the situation prior to landing.

“It was a medical assist, it wasn’t deemed a medical emergency so that sort of notifies you that mom and baby were in good shape,” Cunningham explained. “Then the crew emergency medical services group met them and were able to transport them to a nearby hospital.”

A spokesperson for Kapiolani Medical Center wrote in a text message received by NewsNation affiliate KHON: “Mom and baby were brought to Kapiolani and are doing good. Mom has been discharged already but baby is still in the NICU as he was born early.”

Cunningham says this type of thing does not happen very often.

“It’s not that common for childbirth, obviously cause most of the time once women get far along in their pregnancy doctors kind of advise them against doing such things cause you’re on a plane for five, six, seven hours,” he explained.

A spokesperson from Delta Airlines confirmed in a statement the baby was born aboard their fight and said:



“The safety of our crew and customers is our top priority. our crews are well trained to manage a number of on board medical scenarios. Every aircraft is equipped with medical equipment and crews have access to expert counsel during flight when an issue occurs.” Delta Airlines

Bamfield wrote in a Facebook post: “If anyone would like to know how our trip to Hawaii is going… here’s how it started. We delivered a 26-27 weeker in the airplane bathroom, in the middle of the ocean, with three NICU nurses, a physician’s assistant, and a family medicine doctor we were able to make it THREE HOURS before we could finally land but the baby and mom did great. God was definitely with us up there.”

Dr. Glenn and the nurses had the opportunity to visit with mom and baby at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children for an emotional reunion on Friday.

Both mom and baby are doing well.