BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after she threatened to shoot a man with a BB gun — because she didn’t want to go to Walmart, police said.

Heaven Valenzuela, 17, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, abandon/endanger child and possession of marijuana, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police received a call from a witness stating that a man and woman were arguing at the store, located at the 2700 block of Boca Chica Boulevard. The witness told police the woman had a gun and that they both left in a gold van, police said.

After police found the van and conducted a traffic stop, Edgar Omar Salazar, 20, told an officer that he wanted to go to Walmart but Valenzuela refused.

“Salazar got out of the van and started to walk to the store when Valenzuela approached him with the [BB gun] and told him she was going to shoot him,” police stated in a news release.

Salazar told police he took the gun away and they both returned to the vehicle, which was occupied by another man and three children.

Officers found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle, which Salazar claimed to have owned, police said.

Edgar Omar Salazar, 20, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, police said.

Both Valenzuela and Salazar were taken into custody and the two were arraigned Wednesday. Valenzuela’s bond was set at $35,000. Salazar received a bond totaling $6,000, according to police.