WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Bundled deep in the piney woods of Texas, Wood County is far from a humdrum East Texas community. The Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC) announced today that the county has once again been named as the ‘Best Weekend Road Trip’ for all Texans.

“We are ecstatic to receive this award, which is a reflection of all the hard work put forth by the people who live in Wood County,” said Christine Thomas, Executive Director of the WCEDC. “Everyone, residents, and businesses alike, has played a role, whether through their tax dollars or volunteerism at the many exciting events that we host throughout the year.”

Official Best of America, who recognized Wood County with this prestigious award, memorialized the honor with a video.