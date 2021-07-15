Workforce Solutions resumes holding in-person job fairs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Workforce Solutions of East Texas has resumed holding in-person job fairs since it discontinued in-person hiring events at the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, the agency held a job fair at the Rose Garden Center in which about 30 companies looking for workers attended.

“There are so many employers out there looking for job,” said Stephen Lynch, with Workforce Solutions, “Right now for a job it is a great opportunity.”

Workforce Solutions is planning to hold more in-person job fairs.