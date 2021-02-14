Spain: Catalans vote in test of separatist movement

A man working at a polling station set up in a market, is taken the temperature during the regional Catalan election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Over five million voters are called to the polls on Sunday in Spain’s northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region’s secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The strength of the separatist movement in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia is being tested on Sunday as 5.3 million voters are called to cast ballots in a regional election held under tight restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Salvador Illa, who was in charge of Spain’s coronavirus response as its health minister until last month, leads the ticket of the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Illa is hoping to end the hold pro-independence lawmakers have held in the regional parliament for the past decade.

Polls, however, predict a tight race between the Socialists and the two leading pro-secession parties, the left-wing Republic Left of Catalonia and the center-right Together for Catalonia.

The goal of separatists is to not only maintain their slim majorityof the Catalan parliament based in Barcelona, but also try to break the 50% barrier of the popular vote for the first time.

The wealthy region, with its own language spoken alongside Spanish, has been the source of Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades since separatists leaders failed in a 2017 secession bid in defiance of court warnings it was unconstitutional. Several of those leaders ended up in prison, while others fled to other European countries.

According to pre-election surveys, the Mediterranean region bordering with France is still roughly split between those who support the creation of a Catalan state, and those who are fervently for remaining a part of Spain.

For Albert Pérez, a 38-year-old architect, the pandemic has had no impact in his vote, which went to Together for Catalonia because Pérez wanted to show his support for Carles Puigdemont, the leader of the ineffective breakaway bid in Oct. 2017. Puigdemont fled to Belgium in its aftermath and has won a European Parliament seat after avoiding extradition.

“It makes me very mad that the Spanish state could just take away our president,” Pérez said after casting his ballot in Barcelona.

However, Andrea Marín, a 29-year-old social worker, said that the pandemic has increased her desire for a continued union.

“I voted for the Socialists because I don’t want my vote to go the separatists,” she said. “They are already spending a lot of money on promoting the separatist cause when what matters today is the economy and ending the pandemic.”

With Spain still suffering from a post-Christmas spike in coronavirus infections, the vote is being held under strict health regulations. Voters must wear face masks, use the hand disinfectant provided at polling stations, and remain at least 1.5 meters apart while queuing.

Those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 are encouraged to vote between 9 a.m. and noon. The general population is supposed to vote from noon until 7 p.m. That leaves the final hour until polls close at 8 p.m. for voters who are either infected or quarantined due to recent contact with an infected person.

Authorities equipped traditional fresh produce markets, auditoriums, and even an old bull ring in Tarragona as new polling stations to help spread people out and reduce the risk of contagion.

Despite more than 20,000 people requesting to be relieved from duty of working the polls, voting went off without a hitch at the vast majority of polling stations, according to authorities. Still, citizens tapped for election day duty expressed their concern for the health situation.

“You don’t feel safe. You are exposed (to contagion),” said 35-year-old Miriam Martínez, working at a polling station set up at a fresh produce market in Barcelona. “You are inside a space for many hours, which although it is ventilated, is still closed and you are in contact with a lot of people.(…) But it is what we have to do.”

Virus fears, rainy weather, and the relatively calmer political climate compared to the last election in Dec. 2017 all appeared to play into lower participation. By midday, turnout was 22% compared to 34% four years ago.

Officials are expected to announce preliminary results around 10:00 p.m., but a record number of mail-in votes may mean the full results will take longer than usual.

And a potential future regional government will likely hinge on deal-making between parties that could take days or longer to conclude.

Renata Brito contributed to this report.