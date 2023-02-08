Good news for those worried about watching the Big Game on Sunday– in addition to the live broadcast on FOX51, you can livestream it for free.

Using the FOX Now or FOX Sports app or FOXSports.com, football fans will be able to livestream the entirety of Super Bowl LVII and the halftime show at no cost.

The app is free to download, though usually one must have a subscription with a paid TV provider to livestream games, shows and other content. However, FOX reps have confirmed the Super Bowl will be available to livestream without TV authentication– meaning you can livestream it via their app or website whether or not you have a cable provider.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Central.

You can visit the FOX Sports website for more information.