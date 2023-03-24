TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TSA confirmed this week that they consider peanut butter to be a liquid.

In a post, the TSA said “you may not be nuts about it,” but that peanut butter is considered a liquid and in a carry-on must be 3.4 ounces or less.

“Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag,” the TSA said.

According to the TSA website, peanut butter is allowed in checked bags, but must be kept at 3.4 ounces or less if going in a carry-on bag.

The TSA also said “in queso you’re wondering” creamy sauces, including queso, are also counted as liquids and will need to fit the travel-size liquid guidelines.

“Traveling with your favorite chips and dip?” The TSA said. “You don’t want it to become all chips and no dip.”

The 3.4 ounce liquid rule was implemented by the TSA after a 2006 Trans-Atlantic aircraft plot was discovered planning to create liquid bombs using explosives hidden in soft-drink bottles. The TSA full liquids rule can be found on their website.