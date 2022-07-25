TROY, Ohio (KETK) – On April 24, 1981 three young men discovered the body of a young woman in a ditch alongside Greenlee Road in Newton Township, Troy, Ohio. At first the boys only saw a distinctive buckskin poncho that prompted them to walk closer. When they got closer, they quickly realized it was a body of a young woman and immediately reported the discovery to the police.

It would be another 37 years before investigators identified the remains of the “Buckskin Girl” as Marcia Lenore Sossoman. With the the help of DNA Doe Project using investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) her identity was no longer a mystery. Marcia’s case would be the first cold case file that was able to successfully identify remains using IGG.

IGG, also known as forensic genetic genealogy, is the practice of utilizing genetic information from direct-to-consumer companies (like23andMe and Ancestry) for identifying suspects or victims in criminal cases. This process uses analysis of identity-by-descent segments of DNA that indicate shared ancestors.

Anyone that has utilized a consumer DNA testing site, such as 23andMe and Ancestry, can visit the GEDMatch website and upload their results.

“You can provide answers to a family of a distant relative of yours, that you have no idea even exist. But they have a mother, daughter, brother, that they have been looking for all this time and by taking fifteen minutes to upload your DNA into GEDMatch they may finally find peace.” Matthew Waterfield, Lead Investigator Genetic Genealogy DNA Doe Project

Data available in GEDMatch, which is composed of genetic profiles from approximately 1.5 million people, can be used to compare DNA from criminal cases that have not matched exact profiles from CODIS (the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System) with possible familiar DNA matches.

To date, the DNA Doe Project has been able to identify approximately 100 unidentified persons. Each case can cost upwards of $5,000 in lab fees and man hours, but they never charge law enforcement for their services. Grants can be obtained from the Department of Justice, and the DNA Doe Project will help law enforcement agencies apply. However, it’s not a guarantee the agencies will be approved for the grant.

Money is just one obstacle law enforcement agencies have to hurdle when trying to utilize IGG to solve cold cases. Privacy laws and concerns prevent direct-to-consumer DNA companies from selling consumer DNA results.

While GEDMatch’s database is growing, it is a long way from the amount of DNA profiles needed to have higher success rates in solving cold cases.

Donations are also needed, they said, and you can visit DNA Doe Project General Fund to donate through PayPal.