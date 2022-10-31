MARTIN’S MILL, Texas (KETK) – In this year’s upcoming November elections, Martin’s Mill voters will be able to vote for a $12 million bond that would fund the construction of various new facilities for Martin’s Mill Independent School District.
The proposed bond would fund:
- A cafeteria and student center with space for the drama and fine art departments
- A gymnasium and locker rooms for physical education and athletics
- A special education and life skills facility
- A workshop for agriculture, mechanics and robotics
- Additional school safety and security
According to a sample ballot, the bond will be paid for by an increase in property taxes.