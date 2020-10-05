TUNE INTO KETK: 3 ways to watch the Cornyn-Hegar Texas Senate debate Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar will step onto the stage Friday for their first debate ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them in the U.S. Senate.

There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at 7 p.m. Friday: either broadcast on KETK, on KETK.com, or on the KXAN News app. Nexstar stations throughout Texas will also be broadcasting the event.

KXAN anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez and Dallas Morning News political writer Gromer Jeffers Jr. will moderate the debate, asking candidates questions about health care and the coronavirus pandemic, education, infrastructure and the economy. Viewers can also submit their own questions by emailing reportit@kxan.com.

People can follow the latest coverage of the debate Friday using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.