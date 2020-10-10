Poll: Who won the John Cornyn-MJ Hegar U.S. Senate debate?

Austin, TX October 9, 2020: Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar of Round Rock face off in a Nexstar televised debate Friday night at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Hegar is slightly behind the long-time senator in latest polls late in the campaign. (Photo by Bob Daemmrich/Courtesy Nexstar Media Group)

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for U.S. Senate in Texas debate the biggest issues of the 2020 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Republican John Cornyn do enough to win your support and hold onto his seat?

Did Democrat MJ Hegar have the big night she hoped for to gain support from enough voters to send her to Washington?

We’re sharing the poll below across the state of Texas to see what debate watchers thought of Friday night’s performances.

Not able to see the poll on your device? Click here.

Recent polling has shown this could be a pretty close race. As of Friday, the polling average from Real Clear Politics had Cornyn up by roughly 8 points.

An 8-point difference favoring Cornyn was also the result of the latest UT/Texas Tribune poll.

Check back here over the next few days to see the the most recent results from our unscientific debate poll.

Of course, the real vote happens on Nov. 3 when people across the nation head to the ballot box for the general election. The early voting period in the Lone Star State runs Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 30.

If you’d like to see a replay of Friday’s debate, you can click here. The on-demand video should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.