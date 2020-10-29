Sen. Cornyn welcomed by local leaders, supporters in Tyler as campaign enters final days

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With just five days before the election, Texas Sen. John Cornyn campaigned his way through Tyler on Thursday, with his bus stopping at the Downtown Square.

Speaking to reporters after his welcoming, he stated that Democrats are “trying to transform this country” with a “radical agenda.”. Cornyn said he was optomistic about his chances against MJ Hegar next week

“I know the other side is very energized and they are pouring tens of millions of dollars in here from the East Coast and the West Coast and Washington D.C. They sense an opportunity. But we’ve learned some lessons… We’re traveling to places like East Texas to encourage everyone to get out to vote.” Sen John Cornyn.

Local leaders as well as his avid supporters braved the morning cold to hear him speak from the bus platform. Multiple East Texas politicians who are themselves on the ballot Tuesday took turns to speak. These included:

Hughes and Schaefer spoke about why they are supporting Cornyn’s re-election, which ranged from job growth and a potential take-back of the Senate by Democrats.

Big government is trying to take more of what you earn while you want to keep more of what you earn. That’s why we’re voting for Cornyn.” Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer

Senator @JohnCornyn has arrived!

He kicked off the rally commending Justice Amy Coney Barrett. pic.twitter.com/nphxA38SNq — Sarah Alegre (@SarahEalegre) October 29, 2020

In a poll released on Sunday by UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News, he holds an 8-point lead over Hegar. The same poll showed President Trump and Joe Biden in a statistical tie in the Lone Star State.