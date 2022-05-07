TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A nearly $90 million bond for Tyler ISD passed on May 7.

The bond passed with 64% of votes. It provisioned for two major projects: $63 million to rebuild Hubbard Middle School and $26 million to create a campus for an early college high school.

Superintendent Marty Crawford said that if passed, the middle school project would begin this summer.

“This is going to be an 18-month project…Christmas of ’23 looks like when these facilities will be completed,” said Crawford.

This comes five years after getting the money to remodel Tyler Legacy and John Tyler High School.