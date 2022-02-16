TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With early voting underway, KETK has a list of where you can vote, who is on the ballot, as well as links to sample ballots for each East Texas county.
In addition to that, we’re answering some common questions about voting in Texas primaries.
How do I know if I’m registered?
You can check your registration status by visiting this website and selecting one of three search methods. You can also call the voter registrar’s office in your county.
I’m not yet registered– can I still vote in the 2022 Primaries?
The last day to register to vote in the March primaries was Jan. 31. Your voter registration becomes effective 30 days after it is submitted and accepted by the county voter registrar.
When does early voting start?
Early voting began on Feb. 14 and ends on Feb. 25. Election Day is on March 1.
What about mail-in ballots?
Texas has several restrictions on mail-in ballots. Check our list to see if you’re eligible.
More information is available on votetexas.gov.
Breakdown by county:
Anderson County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballots – Precinct 1
- Democratic sample ballots – Precinct 2
- Democratic sample ballots – Precinct 3
- Democratic sample ballots – Precinct 4
- Republican sample ballots – Precinct 1
- Republican sample ballots – Precinct 2
- Republican sample ballots – Precinct 3
- Republican sample ballots –Precinct 4
Angelina County
Bowie County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballots
- Republican sample ballots (Congressional District 1)
- Republican sample ballots (Congressional District 4)
Camp County
Cass County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballots
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 1
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 2
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 3
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 4
Cherokee County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 1
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 2
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 3
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 4
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 1
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 2
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4
Franklin County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 401, 402
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 101, 102, 301, 302
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 201, 202
Gregg County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Commissioner Precincts 1, 2, 3
- Democratic sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 4
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 1
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 2
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 3
- Republican sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 4
Harrison County
Henderson County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 1
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 2
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 3
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 4
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 1
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 2
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4
Hopkins County
Houston County
Marion County
Morris County
Nacogdoches County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 21, 24, 26, 27
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 32, 33, 34
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 21, 24, 26, 27
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 32, 33, 34
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47
Panola County
Polk County
Rains County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 101
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 102
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 203
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 204
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 305
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 306
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 407
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 408
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 101
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 102
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 203
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 204
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 305
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 306
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 407
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 408
Rusk County
San Augustine County
Sabine County
Smith County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 1, 2, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 20, 34, 35, 36, 39, 73, 76
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 3, 21
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 46, 47
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 5, 15, 17, 19, 49, 85
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 14
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 22
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 45, 51, 55, 57, 59
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 24
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 27, 56
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 32, 81, 82
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 33, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 50, 54, 58, 71, 74, 75, 79
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 44, 77
- Democratic sample ballot – Precincts 48, 52, 66
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 53
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 60
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 61
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 1, 2, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 20, 34, 35, 36, 39, 73, 76
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 3, 21
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 46, 47
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 5, 15, 17, 19, 49, 85
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 14
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 22
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 45, 51, 55, 57, 59
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 24
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 27, 56
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 32, 81, 82
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 33, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 50, 54, 58, 71, 74, 75, 79
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 44, 77
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 48, 52, 66
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 53
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 60
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 61
Titus County
Trinity County
Upshur County
Van Zandt County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 1
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 2
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 3
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 4
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 1
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 2
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4
Wood County
- Where you can vote
- Who’s on the ballot
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 1-1
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 1-2
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 1-3
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 1-4
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 2-1
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 2-2
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 2-3
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 3-1
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 3-2
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 3-3
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 4-1
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 4-2
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 4-3
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 4-4
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 1-1
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 1-2
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 1-3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 1-4
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 2-1
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 2-2
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 2-3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 3-1
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 3-2
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 3-3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4-1
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4-2
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4-3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4-4