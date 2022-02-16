TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With early voting underway, KETK has a list of where you can vote, who is on the ballot, as well as links to sample ballots for each East Texas county.

In addition to that, we’re answering some common questions about voting in Texas primaries.

How do I know if I’m registered?

You can check your registration status by visiting this website and selecting one of three search methods. You can also call the voter registrar’s office in your county.

I’m not yet registered– can I still vote in the 2022 Primaries?

The last day to register to vote in the March primaries was Jan. 31. Your voter registration becomes effective 30 days after it is submitted and accepted by the county voter registrar.

When does early voting start?

Early voting began on Feb. 14 and ends on Feb. 25. Election Day is on March 1.

What about mail-in ballots?

Texas has several restrictions on mail-in ballots. Check our list to see if you’re eligible.

More information is available on votetexas.gov.

Breakdown by county:

