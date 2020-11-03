A Texas organization is providing East Texans with free rides to the polls

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- “RideShare2Vote” is a Dallas based ride sharing organization. This year, they’re providing rides to the polls.

The group was founded in 2018 by Sarah Kovich. RideShare2Vote works to make your trip to the polls as easy as possible. If you book on their website you can have one of their volunteer drivers pick you up and take you to the polls. The driver will wait for you to vote and then take you home.

Each ride is free and the drivers are trained in election law.

To book online for Nov. 3 please visit: rideshare2vote.com or call: 1-888-977-2250

You can also download their app.