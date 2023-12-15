LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has endorsed incumbent Rep. Trent Ashby to be re-elected as the Texas Representative for District 9, representing Lufkin, Crockett, Livingston and San Augustine.

“Trent Ashby has championed strong conservative values for Texans in House District 9. This past session he supported laws to strengthen our southern border, provide a record $18 billion in property tax cuts, and expand our rural infrastructure to ensure Texans continue to thrive for generations to come.” Governor Greg Abbott

Abbott said that he knows Ashby will help him pass school choice measures, continuing a trend of him endorsing candidates that support school choice, even over incumbent Republicans.