All you need to know about the Texas vote-by-mail system

FILE – This May 26, 2020 file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Democrats are launching a digital ad targeting Pennsylvanians voting by mail to explain how to correctly fill out and return the ballots, hoping to avert worried predictions that 100,000 votes or more could be invalidated because the ballots aren’t put in the proper envelope. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

TEXAS (KETK) – The deadline to apply for mail-in voting is less than one month away. October 23rd is the last day to request a ballot by mail and your voter registration application must be received by October 5th.

Vote-by-mail systems look different in every state. Election administrators stress that you follow directions and pay close attention to detail to ensure that your ballot avoids being challenged or tossed.

How to apply for mail-in voting:

Review the absentee ballot application and confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements for voting absentee.

Fill out the application completely.

Submit the request to your local election office. You should request your ballot as far in advance of the election as possible. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Friday, October 23, 2020.

When your ballot arrives, read it carefully and follow the instructions to complete and return it.

In order to apply, there are specific qualifications that you must fall under in order to participate in the mail-in voting process.

Eligibility Qualifications:

be 65 years or older;

be disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Important information to note:

If you qualify to vote by mail, the signature on your ballot must match either your DMV signature or that signature on file for your voter registration in the case that you do not have a state-issued ID. Your ballot could be tossed if your signature does not match.

You are also responsible for providing your own postage.

The “received by” deadline is Tuesday, November 3rd, so ballots should be mailed at least two weeks prior, in order to submit your ballot on time. You can also return the ballot to your local county elections office.

The state of Texas does not offer voters a chance to address challenges to ballots. Pay close attention to the absentee ballot requirements available on the application to ensure your vote is counted.

Texas offers electronic, barcode ballot tracking services so you can make sure your ballot gets counted. Click here to access.