Angelina County swears in new commissioner to replace Bobby Cheshire

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County has now officially moved on from former Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire.

Judge Don Lymbery swore in Steve Smith as the new Precinct 4 representative on Tuesday. Cheshire has been jailed since April on several assault and family violence charges.

Cheshire pleaded no contest to family assault last week and was sentenced to four years to prison. He is still facing other assault charges and is also accused of misusing county funds. Those cases are still pending.

In 2019, law officers responding to a 911 call came to Cheshire’s house and after talking to other family members arrested him on assault charges, records show.

In April, he was jailed again for violating the terms of the bond agreement. During a court hearing, a judge ruled Cheshire had to stay in jail until the grand jury decided whether he would be indicted.