ANOTHER HAT IN THE RING: East Texas native Joe McDaniel is officially running for Texas’ 1st congressional district

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas business owner Joe McDaniel has officially announced his candidacy for Rep. Louie Gohmert’s 1st congressional seat.

McDaniel made the announcement on Tuesday through his candidate page on Facebook.

The local businessman is running as a “Conservative Republican” and intends to represent East Texas as a member from the community, saying that he is not a part of the “political bubble” of Smith County. He further detailed his intentions as a U.S. representative in the statement below from his campaign’s website:

“We need a fighter to represent us in Congress. We need someone who knows East Texas and has an East Texas mindset. I have stood up for people’s rights and what was right my entire life. I am an outsider candidate who does not have a membership in the Smith County political bubble. I am not a Politician. I am not a Lawyer. I am an East Texan, just like you. This is where I was raised, this is where I want my family to be. I am from East Texas, and I am ‘All About East Texas.’ Let’s take some East Texas common sense back to Washington D.C.” Joe Mcdaniel

McDaniel is currently the fourth Republican to enter the race for the congressional seat for Texas’ 1st district. His Republican opponents are current County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Aditya Atholi, who was once an intern for Rep. Louie Gohmert, and John Porro of Dallas.

McDaniel was born and raised in East Texas and currently resides in Kilgore with his family. He attended Baylor University and Columbia Seminary for his higher education before he returned to settle back down in East Texas.

McDaniel is a third-generation East Texan and has maintained an active role in the community for many years. He has served on various boards and has been extremely active in serving the homeless community, working regularly with the Tyler Homeless Coalition and founding and directing programs such as Lunch@thePark, a homeless feeding ministry in Tyler.