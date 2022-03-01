NOTE: Polls close at 7 p.m. CT, but those still in line before then will be able to vote. Early results will be updated in this story shortly after 7 p.m. and we will update results from election day throughout the night.

TEXAS (KXAN) — Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott went up against multiple primary candidates, but the Associated Press declared him winner of the Republican nomination for governor in the Texas primaries just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. He will be running to keep his current position as governor in November.

According to political experts, Abbott and former El Paso Congressman O’Rourke will likely end up on top of their respective parties. Click here to see a full list people on the primary ballot.

The Republican Primary

See the latest election results in the Republican primary below:

There were eight Republican candidates on the primary ballot, besides Abbott. These included Don Huffines and Allen West, who have arguably received the most media attention among those who went up against Abbott.

Huffines received a lot of media attention after interviews and advertisements. During a Sunday night Cowboys football game, Huffines promised a Super Bowl win for the team if he is elected governor in an ad paid for by the Don Huffines Campaign.

In a concession statement, Huffines said he will not contest the results. He also took credit for getting conservative policy items passed during the 2021 legislative session, arguing he helped pressure Abbott to the right.

“For over a year our campaign has driven the narrative in Texas and forced Greg Abbott to deliver real conservative victories like the Texas Heartbeat Act, Constitutional Carry, and protecting children from abusive transgender transitioning. When I entered the race, Greg Abbott opposed the border wall, was silent on sex-change surgeries for kids, allowed CRT in Texas classrooms and agencies, and even refused to stop vaccine mandates. Our campaign forced him to address each of these issues and deliver outcomes that will help everyday Texans. Though I will not be contesting the outcome of this election, I will not be going away. I will always fight to defend the God-given rights and liberties of Texans.” Don Huffines

West was another contender for the Republican primary spot. He is an American politician and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. From 2020 to 2021, West served as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district from 2011 to 2013.

Another name on the primary ballot was Rick Perry, who is in no way related to the former governor. He is a computer engineer from Springtown. Paul Belew, a criminal defense attorney; Danny Harrison, a north Texas landscape business owner; Kandy Kaye Horn, a Houston-area woman who lists her occupation in election filings as a philanthropist; and Chad Prather, a conservative YouTube talk show host, rounded out the ballot.

Abbott’s initiatives as governor are to build a healthier, safer, freer and more prosperous future for all Texans, as stated on the state’s website.

During his term, the governor advocated for a stronger southern border. He opposed vaccine and mask mandates, instead emphasizing voluntary vaccinations across the state. He also signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Democratic Primary

See the latest election results in the Democratic primary below:

The Associated Press is declaring Beto O’Rourke the winner of the Democratic primary for governor.

The former El Paso congressman officially announced his bid for governor in November. He is the only major Democrat with political experience to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. He previously came within two two percentage points of the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

Former public radio journalist Joy Diaz left her position at KUT in Austin in November to run for governor, saying the issues that are top of mind for her are the border, public education and state preparedness.

Michael Cooper is a The Beaumont native, pastor and father of seven is running on education, climate change, and criminal justice reform, among other platforms listed on Cooper’s official campaign website.

Rich Wakeland and Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez round out the Democratic Ballot. Wakeland is a retired Navy reserve captain and a registered professional engineer and licensed attorney. Barrientez was named as a candidate on the Texas Secretary of State’s site but doesn’t appear to have an official website or social media.

Texas has not had a Democratic governor since 1994 when George W. Bush ousted incumbent Democratic governor Ann Richards.