EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Propositions to sell alcohol were passing in Appleby and Mount Enterprise.

In Appleby, a small town on the outskirts of Nacogdoches, votes were deciding whether to approve the sale of all alcohol, including liquor, within the city limits. The vote with incomplete returns was 70% for and 30% against the proposal.

In Mt. Enterprise, voters were asked to decide if only beer and wine could be sold. The vote with incomplete returns was 60% for and 40% against.