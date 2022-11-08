ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens voters approved a proposition that will make made them a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

The ordinance text was as follows:

“An ordinance outlawing abortion, declaring Athens a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing for severability, and establishing an effective date.”

The proposition passed with 58% of voters in favor (1,579 votes) and 42% against (1,153 votes).

The idea was first brought up to the Athens City Council in August. Citizens started a petition in June, asking the city to outlaw abortion and make Athens a sanctuary city for the unborn.

When the issue came up for vote in an Aug. 2 city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to move it to the ballot, where it ultimately passed.

For the latest election results, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.