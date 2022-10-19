LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Beto O’Rourke hosted a rally at The Exchange Locale and Marketplace in downtown Longview on Wednesday as he encouraged people to get out and vote.

“As far as the other side of O’Rourke, he seems to focus more on the emotional things. Not to say that emotions don’t play some part in it but when it comes to public policy, you have to have some grounding in facts and have emotions in check,” said President of Marion County Republican Assembly, Hunter Bonner.

Since the Gubernatorial debate, a recent Marist poll indicates the race for Texas governor has tightened. O’Rourke recently wrapped up a 20 college campus tour in an effort to get young people to get out and vote. Stops include Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches with another stop in Longview.

“Too often, Democrats write this part of the state off. But, We are not making either of those mistakes. We are showing up and with this community,” said Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Beto O’Rourke. He also took the opportunity to address many concerns all Texans have, including Immigration.

“We need a Texas-based guest worker program where we can connect those who want to come into this country to work with jobs where we would otherwise be unable to fill,” said O’Rourke. “Ask the farmers, ranchers and even construction companies around here about how hard it is to find labor right now. How tough it is to navigate the current guest worker program.”

Another topic that has also been highlighted as a priority for Texans is abortion.

“It was Texas women like Jane Roe, Linda Coffee and Sarah Weddington who made sure every woman in this country has the right to privacy. Texas women won that right 50 years ago, Texas women are going to win it back in 2022,” said O’Rourke.

With his plans to reinstate Roe v. Wade, he also plans to help out the foster care system which O’Rourke said is struggling to keep up.

“Since Abbott has been in office for the last eight years, we have the worst foster care program in America. 32,000 kids and far too many of them will be sleeping in CPS offices tonight. We’ve lost the lives of 100 of them since they’ve been in custody. Greg Abbott has only made it worse,” said O’Rourke.

He added that if he were to win office, O’Rourke would fully fund CPS, hire more workers and pay them better while connecting kids to other family members who may take them in.

As the winter season approaches, a significant concern for Texans is about the stability of the power grid.

“We are now paying among the highest prices on electricity in the nation and the grid is still not fixed. So when we win, we’re going to weatherize,winterize every part of this grid and make sure we connect with the national grid so we can draw down power when needed,” said O’Rourke.

“As for the $11 billion that were stolen from the Texas ratepayer by energy traitors and pipeline corporations, we will get every dime of that back, return it and bring utility bills down,” said O’Rourke.

Governor Gregg Abbott will be in Tyler next Wednesday for an event at Texas Music City just less than two weeks before Election Day.