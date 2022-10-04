NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O’ Rourke and incumbent Greg Abbott are focusing on younger voters. Tuesday, O’Rourke was at Stephen F. Austin State University to speak to students about his future plans for if he wins the race.

SFA students said they feel with the recent political divide it’s more important now than ever to vote. Kennedy Jacobs, a sophomore student, explained the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal is what is motivating her to get out and vote.

“Now that he’s here, we can see what his you know beliefs are, and what he wants to change nowadays,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs and her friends know the importance of making their voices heard and say they want to be a part of the change.

“Now that I am able to vote, I feel like my voice is being heard or my vote matters. Like I said we are a new generation and now it is time for us to step up and take that type of responsibility for ourselves,” said Jacobs.

As the election date approaches, many voters say they are worried about record migration on the Texas-Mexico border and are looking for solutions from both candidates.

“More people coming across the border than ever in the history of our country, Texas has responded by making sure we have National Guard and DPS deployed,” said Gov. Abbott.

This is O’Rourke’s stance on the Texas-Mexico border situation:

“What we need is a safe legal, orderly path for anyone that wants to come here to work to join family or to seek asylum,” said O’ Rourke.

Recently younger generations have become more politically active, and political candidates are striving to earn their votes.

The latest poll shows Gov. Abbott with a seven-point lead over O’Rourke with 53%. O’Rourke currently sits at 46%. Election day is Nov. 8 and the last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.

To learn how to register to vote in Texas, click here.