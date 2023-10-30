DALLARDSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Big Sandy Independent School District in Dallardsville is asking voters to pass a $13,000,000 bond on Nov. 7.

If passed the bond will fund improved bus and car routes, additional sidewalks, awnings and parking and new extracurricular facilities.

According to a bond flyer from the district, the taxes due on the average residence will increase from $339.56 to $408.21 if the bond is passed. The district added that taxes are frozen for over 65 or disabled homesteads that do not make significant improvements to their homes.

The tax rate for $100 in property value would increase from $0.9882 to $1.1880 if the bond passes. The district is hosting a community meeting to discuss the bond in the Junior High auditorium tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Early voting on the bond is open until Nov. 3 and Election Day is Nov.7. For more information visit Big Sandy ISD’s bond website.