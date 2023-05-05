BROADDUS, Texas (KETK) – Broaddus ISD will hold a bond election on Saturday, May 6, for a $13.5 million bond proposal.

The ballot text will be as follows:

“The issuance of $13,500,000 of bonds by the Broaddus Independent School District for the school facilities (including a new gym, administration building, and bus/maintenance building) and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

If approved, the bond would fund the following projects:

Administration building

Gymnasium

Transportation/maintenance facility

Paving

Energy-efficiency initiatives

Safety and security projects

The district said officials conducted a thorough review over several months of the potential costs of the proposed projects, and said the average taxpayer will not see a tax increase.

The debt service tax rate will increase by 20 cents per $100 of property valuation, and for an exact measurement, the district has provided a tax rate calculator.