BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro ISD school board voted unanimously to call a $24 million bond election after feedback in May from members of the Facilities Planning Committee and community members.

If approved by voters, the bond will fund five new projects that will address aging facilities and increase space for growing career and technical education program, per school officials.

The projects include:

Career and Technical Education health science addition of two classrooms/labs that would replace current portable buildings at the high school

Career and Technical Education Ag. renovation of current storage area into classroom lab space, addition of multipurpose/wet lab space, and addition of storage area

Expansion of junior high cafeteria (additional 150 seats)

Resurfacing track, field track, and related field event improvements

Auditorium with dance practice space that will also serve as banquets space for the district and community

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Early voting is set for Oct. 24-Nov. 4 at Faith Baptist Church in Brownsboro and First United Methodist Church in Chandler.

For more information about the bond election, call the BISD administration at 903-852-3701 or email the Superintendent at hamptonk@gobearsgo.net.