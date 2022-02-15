BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Brownsboro ISD voted Monday night during a board meeting to call an election for a $20.5 million school bond election later this year.

The election will be held on May 7 and the school said in a statement that the proposal was “developed by a facilities planning committee made up of community members, parents, alumni, teachers, administrators, and students to district and campus facility needs.”

The bond will ask voters to consider using the money on a new auditorium with dance and theater practice space, career and technology health science addition at the high school, renovation of the AG shop and cafeteria expansion at the junior high.

The board will provide information to voters during meetings throughout the spring. If you would like to schedule an information session for your organization, please contact the BISD Administration office at 903-852-3701.