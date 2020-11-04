Bryan Hughes wins second term as state senator

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State Senator Bryan Hughes clinched a second term Tuesday night, defeating fellow Mineola native Audrey Spanko.

It was the first time a Democrat was on the ballot since 2012. Hughes ran unopposed in 2016 after winning in a four-way race for the Republican nomination in 2016. The seat was available following the retirement of Kevin Eltife. Gov. Abbott released the following statement following his win:

Senator Hughes is a conservative leader in the Senate, and I congratulate him on his re-election victory. During his time in the legislature, Senator Hughes has been a tremendous leader and a voice for the people of Northeast Texas, and I know he will continue to work tirelessly on their behalf. Gov. Abbott

Currently, he is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Administration and was recently appointed Chairmen of the Senate Committee on State Affairs, and serves on the committees on Criminal Justice, Education, Natural Resources & Economic Development, and Redistricting.

After the death of George Floyd over the summer brought the issues of racial inequality and police brutality into the spotlight, Hughes maintained that he will always support the police.

“Now more than ever, we are supporting the police. We want to back those guys, give them the support they need, their job is tough enough anyway, and with all that’s going on it’s especially challenging. So, that’s a big priority for us.” State Sen. Bryan Hughes

Back in 2019, Hughes along with the rest of the Senate, planned to fix the education funding system in Texas with a 50-page plan. The four key components included adding a $5,000 dollar raise for teachers and librarians and creating an educator effectiveness program to determine merit-based pay raises.

Spanko is a licensed social worker. Spanko has received two degrees from the University of Texas, and over the last decade has worked for non-profits, healthcare facilities, and the Department of Family and Protective Services.

For Spanko, healthcare has become a personal mission. At the age of 55, her father had a massive heart attack, while she was in high school.

“Had he not had health insurance, I’m not sure my father would still be alive. If we didn’t have access to a hospital, I’m not sure my father would still be alive. If we didn’t have access to an ambulance if the hospital was a little bit further. We’ve had four rural hospitals close in East Texas and had we been in one of those areas without that hospital, I’m not sure that my father would be alive with me today.” Audrey Spanko

Spanko challenged Hughes to debates over the issue of rural healthcare in East Texas, but Hughes did not respond. She held multiple healthcare forums across East Texas, including one in Tyler two weeks before the election.