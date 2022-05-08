BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard ISD $103 million bond passed with overwhelming consent amongst voters on Saturday. In recognition of the support, Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee issued a statement expressing his gratitude to the community.

“On behalf of the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees, students, faculty, and staff, I would like to thank our community for supporting the bond program and the future of Bullard ISD,” he said.

Both propositions making up the bond passed with strong support as Proposition A passed 59.5% to 40.5% and Proposition B passed 59.1% to 44.9%.

Dr. Lee further stated that “this bond program would not have been possible without a dedicated group of parents, staff, and community leaders that made up our Facility Advisory Committee. Thank you for your commitment to planning and preparing Bullard ISD for the future. Also, a very special thank you to the many community members that helped spread the facts concerning this bond and its need.”

Finally, he closed his statement by thanking the community for their consistent support of the schools in Bullard ISD.