CAMPAIGN CLOSE-UP: Texas Representative Matt Schaefer seeks 5th term against political newcomer Julie Gobble

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the first time in a decade, the District 6 race for the Texas House of Representatives has a Democratic Challenger facing off against the Republican Incumbent.

Current District 6 Representative, Matt Schaefer, is running for re-election, seeking his fifth term in office. Schaefer’s opponent is a political newcomer Julie Gobble.

MATT SCHAEFER (INCUMBANT)

Republican Representative Matt Schaefer is a sixth-generation Texan, married, and the father of two young children.

Schaefer is currently a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and in 2010, he served in Afghanistan near the Iranian border. He was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives, District 6, in November of 2012, after challenging incumbent Representative Leo Berman in the Republican primary.

Matt Schaefer prides himself on his childhood. He describes growing up during hard financial times. At the age of 13, Schaefer had his first job, working in peanut fields with his older brother.

Texas Right to Life gives Representative Schaefer a 100% pro-life score. The organization noting how Schaefer was the author of the Preborn NonDiscrimination Act, that would have stopped discriminatory and the remaining late-term abortions in Texas. The bill did not pass during the 2019 session.

“I want to win and represent all East Texans. I have a lot of friends across the aisle, last session I co-authored with a Democrat to try to get more funding for rural doctors. The truth is Republicans and Democrats down in Austin, we do work together on a lot of things, they just never make the headlines,” said Schaefer.

Although Schaefer is running on the Republican ticket, he says he is looking forward to working across the aisle, to push East Texan priorities through the house.

JULIE GOBBLE

Julie Gobble is running for the District 6 seat, in the Texas House of Representatives.

Julie Gobble has been living in East Texas for the past 15 years. Currently, she is an Internal Communications Coordinator for the World Resources Institute, and a full-time student at the University of Texas at Tyler.

In between working a full-time job, and going to school, Gobble is also helping to raise her partner’s 11-year old daughter.

Born in Woodland Colorado, Gobble is the youngest of ten children. Like Schaefer, she says her childhood shaped her into the person she is today.

By the age of 14, Gobble has moved dozens of times, it was then that she “learned the meaning of social justice the hard way.”

Although not a Texas Native, she describes the 9 years she spent in Alba, Texas, as a learning experience. Stating it “showed me the all too common reality of lack of access to healthy food, internet, and hospitals. This often resulted in poor outcomes for health, education, and economic opportunity.”

GUN RIGHTS

In 2019, Governor Abbott described it as “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.” when more than 20 people were killed during a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso.

The shooting caused outrage and sadness across the nation, but also controversy.

During his term, Representative Matt Schaefer sparked mixed reactions on social media concerning gun rights. Stating on Twitter that he was opposed to red flag laws, universal background checks, and bans on AR 15’s.

“Denying second amendment rights has not been an effective tool anywhere it’s been tried,” said Representative Schaefer, “really what they are proposing is making law-abiding citizens feel uncomfortable. Law-abiding citizens are going to be the ones that are affected and hurt by restricting gun rights.”

Schaefer says he fully supports the 2nd Amendment right. He believes that if you can legally possess a gun, you should be able to legally carry that gun for your protection. Representative Schaefer says Texans exercising their rights, “makes Texas a safer and freer place to live. I will not back down in protecting your freedom!”

Democratic challenger Julie Gobble says, it was after the El Paso shooting, that encouraged her to run for the District 6 seat.

“Our current Representative went on a tirade on Twitter, and it was incredibly un-sensitive, incredibly un-empathic, and was in direct response to over 20 people dying,” explained Gobble.

PUBLIC EDUCATION

Representative Schaefer says one of his biggest accomplishments, while in office, was creating a bill to ensure local programs would receive state funding. The bill impacted programs in East Texas, including the Rose City Summer Camps.

“I’m very proud of the law that I got passed that allows our public schools to hire vocational teachers to come in and teach that shop class based on their expertise and not having to have a piece of paper from Austin that says they can or cannot teach.”

“Restoring those programs in our public schools that teach people how to turn a wrench, how to learn a trade, and a skill that can help them through life. College isn’t for everyone, it’s good for a lot of students, but it’s not the only way to be successful.”

Gobble, a current full-time student, believes in investing in public education.

“Public school teachers are responsible for educating the next generation of Texans, and we owe it to them to ensure they have the funding and resources necessary to carry out this important work,” said Gobble.

Gobble says studying at the University of Texas at Tyler, has shown her the value of having a strong example of higher education in Smith County.

If elected Gobble says she “will spend my time in Austin fighting for increased accessibility and affordability of higher education to ensure that every resident of our district has the opportunity to attend one of Smith County’s three colleges.”

COVID-19 RESPONSE

When the COVID-19 began in mid-March, more than 15-thousand people lost their lives to the virus.

Texas began to pour money and resources into communities across the state, in an effort to combat the virus.

“The covid response to the state, caused a lot of businesses to be hurt, a lot of families to be hurt. There will be less money going into state government that we’ll be able to use for our priorities,” explained Schaefer.

If re-elected, Schaefer says his focus would be on making sure schools, prisons, jails, and healthcare.

“It is going to be a big challenge that our public schools get top prority, that we are continuing to do things like help women’s health care, top make sure that the roads stay in good shape.”

If elected, Gobble says her number one priority would be centered around healthcare.

“In East Texas specifically, if it were a state we would be 51st in uninsured, and I think that is so unacceptable especially when there are solutions on the table like expanding Medicaid,” said Gobble.

Gobble, a new-comer, say’s she’s ready to go head to head, against Representative Matt Schaefer.

“These are my neighbors, I love East Texas, this is where I’m raising my family and it doesn’t matter who you are; rich or poor, you’re entitled to good representation,” said Representative Schaefer.