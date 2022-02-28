TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Democratic and Republican candidates running for U.S. Congressional District 1 will be attending a forum in Tyler on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers named the event The Great East Texas Debate, and it will be held at Liberty Baptist Church.

The candidates are vying for former Congressman Louie Gohmert’s vacated seat. Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General.

Time is ticking, and voters will be able to head to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday. This is the candidates last opportunity to reach voters.

To see a livestream of the event, click below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcuiqrT4oGNHl0KNLL4Mifu-4IVsbTz3d

Democratic Candidates

Jrmar Jefferson

Gavin Dass

Victor D. Dunn

Stephen Kocen

Republican Candidates

Aditya Atholi

Joe McDaniel

Nathaniel Moran

John Porro