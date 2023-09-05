CANTON, Texas (KETK) — The Canton ISD community will have the opportunity to vote on the district’s $114,700,000 bond package this fall. If the bond is approved by voters, there would be no changes to the current tax rate.

According to the school district, the reason for having a bond is to address growth by adding a new high school campus and to expand program offerings district-wide.

Under Proposition A, the new high school campus will include regular education and special education classrooms. The campus would also be designed to include career and technology classrooms, auditorium, band hall, choir room, competition gymnasium, and media center. The campus will be built on 75 acres of land that was donated to the district and is located next to the existing high school.

Proposition B, includes a multi-purpose activity center that provides a safe environment for students who participate in band, cheer and other athletic programs. The facility will be located between Norris Birdwell Stadium and the Proposition A high school campus.

Canton ISD currently enrolls 2,308 students and staffs 294 full time employees.

Community residents must register to vote by Oct. 10, as early voting begins Oct. 23 – Nov. 3, with election day on Nov. 7.